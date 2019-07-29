Increased officer presence coming to downtown Austin after recent violent crimes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says there will be an increased officer presence in downtown Austin, going to a mandatory 100% staffing, in response to recent violent crimes in the area.

Additional officers will also be added to each shift, including personnel from the narcotics and gang units, according to Manley.

The chief says, “the increase will begin this upcoming weekend (August 2-4), and carry on for the weeks to follow until APD feels like they have addressed the issue, or until they have identified alternative ways to maintain the safety in this area.”

Manley also said they are exploring the possibility for better lighting downtown, creating better visibility for the officers and the community.

“It’s a growing entertainment district. The area has expanded, so we’re adjusting our plans to meet this growing need,” Manley said.

He also responded to comments from Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday in regards to crime in downtown. The APA president recently said the force has become soft on violent crime.

“I find these comments insulting to the hard working men and women of APD,” Manley said. “The fact is Austin is a safe city,”

Manley says he spoke to Casaday, who told him it was a bad choice of words.

However, Austin has seen an increase in violent crime in downtown compared to this point in 2018. There have been 59 robberies in 2019, compared to 33 last year. Aggravated assaults in downtown have risen to 90 this year, compared to 60 last year, according to Manley.

Austin Police are taking these measures after two shootings near East Seventh Street in the downtown area in the past two weeks.

The first shooting occurred July 21 at East Seventh Street and Red River Street after an altercation in a night club. The fight spilled out on the street where 26-year-old Reginald Thomas allegedly shot a woman, according to an arrest affidavit.

Thomas has a warrant out for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Manley says.

The second shooting happened Saturday, July 27 at 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East Seventh Street. A man was shot in the thigh following a fight, according to an affidavit.

Moses Mohinga, 18, has a warrant out for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.