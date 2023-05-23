AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorn entrepreneurs were honored Thursday for having some of the fastest-growing businesses among University of Texas at Austin alumni.

The Longhorn 100 awards honored the fastest-growing Longhorn businesses, according to the Texas Exes alumni association. The inaugural winners were announced Thursday in Austin.

Among the businesses are Austin-based Rambler Sparkling Water, Austin’s El Arroyo, Austin influencer A Taste of Koko, Garrison Brothers Distillery and Austin-based Beatbox beverages.

The 100 businesses awarded are Longhorn founded, owned or led; have been in continuous operation for at least five years; and have an annual revenue more than $250,000 since 2019. Texas Exes announced the awards, and current UT students presented the honors to alumni.

The inaugural Longhorn 100 winners were announced Thursday. (Courtesy Matt Wright Steel)

Many of the winners are based in Austin, the metro area or Texas.

The full list of Longhorn 100 winners is online. Applications for 2024 winners will open in September, according to Texas Exes.