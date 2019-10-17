IN DEPTH: Homeless policy from most restrictive to least restrictive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council is considering a number of proposals Thursday to roll back decisions it made in June to decriminalize homeless ordinances. The changes have allowed camping citywide, including on sidewalks and led to public rebukes from Gov. Greg Abbott.

Here is a look at what is being considered, and how it ranks from the least restrictive ordinance to the most restrictive . The three proposals Council Members are considering today fall between those.

Current City Policy since July 1

Sitting, lying, camping allowed in public as long as there’s no danger

Camping allowed on sidewalks but can’t block walkway

Not allowed to camp on private property, in parks, libraries, at City Hall

Camping banned in flood-prone areas

Tents allowed

Council Member Delia Garza’s Proposal

Everything above, plus:

Camping banned on sidewalks. Sitting/lying allowed.

Not allowed to camp within 15 feet of doorway during business hours

Camping banned outside homeless shelters. Sitting/lying allowed.

Camping banned within quarter-mile of homeless shelter

More narrowly defines camping as “erecting a structure.”

Mayor Steve Adler’s Proposal

Everything above, plus:

Not allowed to camp within 15 feet of doorway at any time

Camping, sitting, lying banned outside homeless shelters

Camping, sitting, lying banned within quarter-mile of homeless shelter

Camping banned at parades, festivals and demonstrations

Camping banned at bus stops

Does not narrowly define camping as erecting a structure

Council Member Ann Kitchen’s Proposal

Everything above, plus:

Camping banned on traffic islands, medians, sloped underpasses

Camping banned along creeks or river beds

Austin City Policy Prior to July 1