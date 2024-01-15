AUSTIN (KXAN) — Power outages are a real concern for Central Texans during this arctic front.

Some people are even braving the cold to stock up on supplies in case the power goes out. One of those people was Ray Mitchell.

“In case I lose power, I have some heat,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell went to Harley’s Firewood in northwest Austin.

Goerlitz said he’s been in business for close to 40 years. (Photo: KXAN)

He lost power during last year’s ice storm and said he learned his lesson about being better prepared.

“We were without heat for a couple of days,” Mitchell said. “I kind of wish I got it last year. So I’m doing it this year.”

Owner Harley Goerlitz said more than a hundred customers lined up in their cars to get firewood the past few days.

“They’ve stacked up all the way up to the red light,” Goerlitz said. “That’s where it was all day long and I had seven guys here working.”

Travel impacts

During his commute to work, Goerlitz said he saw crashes.

“There was one car in a ditch, next car was flipped upside down,” Goerlitz said.

The Austin Police Department said it responded to 35 collisions since ice accumulation began.

On Monday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to four rollover crashes in the span of an hour.

The City of Austin’s Transportation and Public Works Department said crews treated roads with over 500 gallons of brine.

“Our field staff are working 12-hour shifts, rotating shifts starting yesterday morning,” said Director of Public Works, Richard Mendoza. “And are pre-treating our major bridges and overpasses with an anti-icing agent.”

Officials urged people to stay home. But if you must hit the road, they said take things slow.

Mitchell is grateful he got the supplies he needed to make it through this brutal cold.

“Be safe and be warm,” Mitchell said.