Improvements coming to Rainey Street’s Butler Hike and Bike Trail entryway

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Trail Foundation and the City of Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department are working to improve a section of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail. It would improve the connectivity between the trail and the Rainey Street District.

MORE: How would you change the Rainey Street entryway to Butler Hike and Bike trail?

Improvements would enhance 20 acres. Officials have come up with two different plans after receiving feedback from the community last month.

Both concepts share similar ideas such as native planting to include more shaded areas, picnic areas, and access to the shoreline.

The draft plans differ in where the enhancements will go. Trail Foundation officials said that’s up to the community.

“We need to know what the community wants in order to make it better,” Kelly Buller with The Trail Foundation said. “This trail is so important to the city of Austin and as Rainey Street continues to grow and develop we at the trail foundation are very focused on connecting, protecting and enhancing areas for the benefit of all austinites.”

RELATED: City to begin closing Rainey Street to traffic a few nights a week

Saturday, officials will host the second community meeting near the intersection of Rainey Street and Cummings Street on the trail to gather feedback on the two concept plans and answer questions.