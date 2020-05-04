Man who delivered handmade crosses to Sutherland Springs, El Paso shooting sites dies from cancer

AURORA, Ill. (WGN) — Greg Zanis, an Illinois man who for years took crosses and other remembrances to sites of mass shootings and other disasters, has died.

His daughter Susie Zanis confirmed he died early Monday morning. He was 69 years old.

Last year, Zanis was diagnosed with bladder cancer. On Friday, his daughter organized a drive-by procession and living visitation so his supporters could say their goodbyes. Zanis, who thought he had weeks to live, greeted everyone from the front porch.

Zanis’ organization, Crosses for Losses, is responsible for delivering and erecting about 27,000 memorials throughout the country.

In 2017, he delivered crosses to Sutherland Springs, Texas, after a gunman killed 26 people during a church service.

“I’m just trying to show something that’s not around anymore — that’s love and compassion — and showing somebody you love them and doing something for them,” he explained at the time.

He also made crosses for the victims of the El Paso WalMart shooting in August 2019.

