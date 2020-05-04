Man who delivered handmade crosses to Sutherland Springs, El Paso shooting sites dies from cancer

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Ill. (WGN) — Greg Zanis, an Illinois man who for years took crosses and other remembrances to sites of mass shootings and other disasters, has died.

His daughter Susie Zanis confirmed he died early Monday morning. He was 69 years old.

Last year, Zanis was diagnosed with bladder cancer. On Friday, his daughter organized a drive-by procession and living visitation so his supporters could say their goodbyes. Zanis, who thought he had weeks to live, greeted everyone from the front porch.

Zanis’ organization, Crosses for Losses, is responsible for delivering and erecting about 27,000 memorials throughout the country.

In 2017, he delivered crosses to Sutherland Springs, Texas, after a gunman killed 26 people during a church service.

“I’m just trying to show something that’s not around anymore — that’s love and compassion — and showing somebody you love them and doing something for them,” he explained at the time.

He also made crosses for the victims of the El Paso WalMart shooting in August 2019.

  • Greg Zanis
    FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2019, file photo Greg Zanis of Aurora, Ill., prepares crosses to place at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. Now on hospice care, Zanis, continues to struggle against the terminal bladder cancer he was diagnosed with in March, was treated to a motorcade of well-wishers in his driveway for over two hours, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Aurora. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
  • greg the carpenter 1_578588
  • GREG THE CARPENTER 3_578585

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin released the following statement:

“Mr. Greg Zanis was a giant among men. He was a man of action who simply wanted to honor the lives of others. In return, his life was one of honor and one that was celebrated throughout our nation and world. Heeding to the scripture ‘pick up your cross and follow me,’ Mr. Greg Zanis did just that. He picked up the crosses he made and followed his mission in the noblest of ways. His legacy shall forever be remembered in his hometown of Aurora and around the globe.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss