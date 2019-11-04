Illegal bonfire, plea to governor on morning of TxDOT cleanup

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early Monday on the same morning that TxDOT crews planned to start cleaning up underpasses across Austin, many of those experiencing homelessness were awake and gathering their belongings.

“We’ve been up all night,” Andrea Aguilar said.

One posted a sign to a concrete column that read, “Mr. Abbott Protect the Homeless.”

Nearby, other homeless people had started an illegal bonfire underneath one of the underpasses. Temperatures overnight dipped down to 54 degrees. A burn ban remains in place in Travis County, but the fire would have been illegal regardless.

