ICE arrests 45 in south, central Texas during 5-day operation

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Federal officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 45 criminal aliens or immigration violators throughout South Texas during a five-day enforcement action, which ended Thursday.

During this enforcement surge, ICE deportation officers made arrests in the following Texas cities: Rio Grande Valley (24), San Antonio (8), Austin (10) and Waco (3).

Of those arrested, 41 were men; four were women.

Those arrested during this operation are from the following five countries: Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Malaysia.

According to ICE, more than 88% of those arrested had prior criminal histories that included convictions and/or pending charges. Four of those arrested were immigration fugitives with a final order of removal; 27 others illegally re-entered the United States after having been previously deported, which is a felony. The remaining 14 arrests were processed as removable.

All the targets arrested during this operation were amenable to arrest and removal under the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act.

During targeted enforcement actions, ICE officers frequently encounter others who are illegally present in the United States. Those arrested are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and, when appropriate, they are arrested by ICE officers.