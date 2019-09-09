‘I just want him stopped’: woman concerned about man accused of Austin groping incidents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At a park, a woman sighed, taking a deep breath as she read over the affidavit for Ramon Morones Jr.’s arrest early Friday morning. This woman, who did not want to disclose her identity for fear of her safety, said that Morones attempted to rape her this summer in Bastrop County. She said he was arrested but bonded out.

Morones was arrested again on Sept. 6 for the attacks in Austin. He is accused of assaulting three women in downtown Austin by groping them in “in a sexual manner.” He is charged with indecent assault.

According to the affidavit, Morones came up behind a woman on the corner of East 6th Street and Red River Street and groped her, slipping his hand underneath her dress. This woman told police she never gave Morones consent to touch her.

Another witness told police she was actually on a date with Morones and saw him assault two other women in the “same sexual manner” earlier that night in a nightclub. And APD mounted patrol officers saw a woman attempting to fight off Morones and arrested him after talking to that woman.

‘It doesn’t surprise me, because of what happened to me’

A woman says she was assaulted by the man accused of groping several women in downtown Austin. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard)

The woman who said Morones assaulted her this summer in Bastrop County told KXAN, “it doesn’t surprise me because of what happened to me.”

“I have had a fear that something is going to happen to somebody else or that he’s going to come back to finish whatever he tried to do to me,” she said.

At the time of this article, Morones is still in jail in Travis County. His bail is set at $10,000.

“It makes me scared because I do think he’s going to bond back out and I think eventually he’s going to feel like he has nothing to lose,” she said.

She recounted her experience with Morones:

The two had known each other for around seven or eight years, she said. There was a time the two were “slightly romantic” with each other, she explained, but that was a while ago. More recently they were just friends, texting every once in a while.

“He had just been going through a hard time and had been texting me and asking me if I could go and talk to him, and one day I agreed to go and talk to him,” she said.

The two met at Morones’ mother’s house in Bastrop. The woman speaking with KXAN said the assault happened when she was in her vehicle with Morones.

“He tried to rape me. He didn’t want to let me get away from him. I had a grown 33-year-old male on top of me on my driver’s side with his elbow in my throat trying to rip off my pants,” she recalled.

She said she was able to make an emergency call and after several minutes of screaming, she was able to break loose and run away from the vehicle. Law enforcement arrived shortly after, she recalled, but by that time Morones had run away.

She said that authorities in Bastrop County arrested Morones but he bonded out. KXAN has reached out to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the incident this woman spoke to us about. We are waiting to hear back.

“I have been living in fear since it happened,” she said. “He did that to me and has continued to stalk me and call me and message me and I know he knows where I live.”

Since then, this woman has been granted an emergency protective order against Morones in Bastrop County, which she brought to show to KXAN.

“I just want him stopped. I feel like there’s still a chance he’s going to bond out from Travis County if Bastrop doesn’t find out or vice versa,” she said. She hopes that law enforcement collaborates in investigating this case. She believes that Morones “needs help.”

A mugshot of Ramon Morones Jr. dated July 24, 2019. Photo Courtesy Texas Department of Public Safety.

It worries her that according to these accusations, “he’s brave enough to go into public establishments and do this to women.”

“I don’t want it to happen to anyone else and I don’t want to end up dead before somebody realizes who he really is,” she said, crying. “And I just feel like, if people didn’t believe me before, are you not going to believe these other three women?”

According to Travis County court records, Morones has criminal records in the county dating back to 2004. According to DPS records, in 2004 he was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but his more recent records include a 2017 conviction of driving while intoxicated.

Where to get help

For those who have experienced sexual abuse or assault, there there are many community resources in Central Texas where you can turn. Of course, if you or someone else is in danger, call 9-1-1.

In Austin, SAFE Alliance has a 24-hour confidential hotline for people seeking help with sexual or domestic violence, child abuse, or human trafficking. Call 512-267-SAFE (7233), text to 737-888-7233, or chat online at safeaustin.org/chat.

Hope Alliance provides services to those in Williamson County and offers free and confidential services. Their 24-hour crisis hotline number is 1-800-460-7233.

Survivors of sexual assault can get free legal help through LASSA’s hotline, 1-800-991-5153.