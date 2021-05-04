‘I feel super blessed’: Round Rock mom reunites with missing 4-year-old son

Daniela Crowley and Wyatt Crowley talk to KXAN after authorities safely recovered Wyatt Monday, May 3, 2021 following an Amber Alert. (KXAN Photo/Alex Caprariello)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday morning, Daniela Crowley was in desperate search of information on her son’s whereabouts.

Austin Police issued an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Wyatt early Monday after his father, Joshua Crowley, was named as the suspect in a drive-by shooting that took place in Burton, Texas. Authorities say Joshua had Wyatt with him at the time of the shooting.

On Tuesday morning, with Wyatt curled up in her lap, Daniela Crowley said it felt as though she could finally exhale.

“The past two days were probably the worst days of my entire life,” Daniela said. “[Finding him] was just relief, like I could breathe again.”

Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force found Joshua Crowley, 36, at a shopping center in Harris County, where they arrested him without incident.

Daniela said law enforcement officials kept her updated throughout the process. However, prior to receiving the update that Wyatt was found safe, she said it was the fear of the unknown that overwhelmed her thoughts.

“Not knowing, your mind just goes to the worst possible thing ever,” she said.

When she received the call from police Monday evening that her son had been found safe, Daniela grabbed her purse and ran out the door. Standing in Brenham, Texas with Wyatt’s favorite sour gummies in hand, she saw her son for the first time in two days.

Since reuniting with her son, Daniela said she hasn’t spoken with her ex-husband even though she said he did try to call her from jail. She said she feels sorry for him, adding she doesn’t think he recognizes the severity of what he did.

She expressed sorrow for the people police say Joshua hurt, as well as gratitude to everyone who shared information about Wyatt on social media. Seeing the outpouring of support gave her strength during the unthinkable, she said.

As for Wyatt, Daniela said he seems unbothered by the incident and is the same happy, smiley boy she last saw two days ago. Wearing his trademark Spider-Man suit and playing videos for his mom, Daniela said she is simply grateful that tonight, he is safe.

“I feel super blessed to have him back,” she said, smiling down at her son. “Super, super blessed.”