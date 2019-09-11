I-35 northbound shut down near Braker Lane after vehicle kills pedestrian

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in north Austin Wednesday just north of Braker Lane after a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on the highway.

According to Austin Travis County EMS, paramedics, fire crews and police were called to the interstate around 1:40 a.m.

Paramedics pronounced a man in his 30s dead at the scene of the crash.

Emergency crews are detouring traffic onto the frontage road at Braker Lane.

The Medical Examiner arrived on scene just after 3 a.m.

No word yet when the interstate might reopen.

This is a breaking news story. KXAN has crews at the scene and will provide live updates on KXAN News Today from 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.