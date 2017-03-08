Hutto teenage runaway has gone off the grid, investigators say

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Officers are asking for your help finding a missing teenager after investigators say the cell phone they were tracking has gone off the grid.

The 13-year-old girl was reported to police as a voluntary runaway on Feb. 26. Investigators were tracking a cell phone the girl was using, indicating she was still in the Austin area. Police now say that device is no longer active and are asking for the public’s help.

“You just gotta say something if you think you see her,” says the girl’s mother, Amber.

Amber says she picked up her daughter from a friend’s house Saturday night and brought her home. “I fell asleep watching a movie and the next morning about 8 a.m., I realized she was gone.”

Family and friends say they’ve put up hundreds of fliers around Central Texas, hoping someone spots the teen. “So at this point, we just want to know she’s OK,” says Amber with tears in her eyes. “You hear the horror stories, they’re all over the place.”

Amber worries her daughter may be with a stranger she met online — it’s something she says the teen has done before.

She is described by police as 5’6″ tall, 155 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair with blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing black leggings, denim shorts and a black shirt when she left her home.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Detective Catherine Parker with Hutto police at 512-759-5988 or email catherine.parker@huttotx.gov.