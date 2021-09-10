Hutto police chief resigns effective Sept. 30, assistant chief to take over on interim basis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Hutto (KXAN Photo)

City of Hutto (KXAN Photo)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto’s police chief is resigning at the end of September.

A press release from the city of Hutto said after four years, Paul Hall will step down at the city’s police chief effective Sept. 30. Cody Cazales, the city’s assistant police chief, will serve as the interim chief while a search for a permanent replacement happens.

The press release said the search for the next chief “will incorporate significant community input.”

“The city is grateful for Chief Hall’s service to the Hutto community. He has had a long
and dedicated law enforcement career, and the city wishes him well,” the press release said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss