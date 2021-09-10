Hutto police chief resigns effective Sept. 30, assistant chief to take over on interim basis

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto’s police chief is resigning at the end of September.

A press release from the city of Hutto said after four years, Paul Hall will step down at the city’s police chief effective Sept. 30. Cody Cazales, the city’s assistant police chief, will serve as the interim chief while a search for a permanent replacement happens.

The press release said the search for the next chief “will incorporate significant community input.”

“The city is grateful for Chief Hall’s service to the Hutto community. He has had a long

and dedicated law enforcement career, and the city wishes him well,” the press release said.