HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — KOKE-FM announced Texas Music Network’s cancellation of KOKEFEST 2023, which was scheduled for Aug. 4 and 5 at Adam Orgain Park in Hutto, the Hutto station announced on Twitter Friday.

“We understand that this comes as a disappointment as this is not a decision we have taken lightly,” KOKE-FM said.

Furthermore, ticket holders will receive and email notification with refund instructions, the Hutto station said.

For additional details, visit kokefest.com.