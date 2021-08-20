Hutto ISD a step closer to enacting mask rules, board gives superintendent authority

HUTTO (KXAN) – Late Thursday night, the Hutto Independent School District Board of Trustees took a step that could lead to mask rules for students.
The board voted to give the superintendent the power to issue that policy. The final decision will be up to Dr. Celina Estrada Thomas.
“We realize that any decision we make is going to … be good for some and not good for others in the eyes of our people,” said Billie Logiudice, Hutto ISD board president. “It’s a very polarizing decision, so whatever that decision is, I just hope people know that our hearts are for doing what is best for kids.”
Friday, the district is expected to release more information about the possible new rules and when they could go into effect.
Classes started for Hutto ISD on Aug. 17.