Hutto ISD a step closer to enacting mask rules, board gives superintendent authority

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

HUTTO (KXAN) – Late Thursday night, the Hutto Independent School District Board of Trustees took a step that could lead to mask rules for students.

The board voted to give the superintendent the power to issue that policy. The final decision will be up to Dr. Celina Estrada Thomas.

“We realize that any decision we make is going to … be good for some and not good for others in the eyes of our people,” said Billie Logiudice, Hutto ISD board president. “It’s a very polarizing decision, so whatever that decision is, I just hope people know that our hearts are for doing what is best for kids.”

Friday, the district is expected to release more information about the possible new rules and when they could go into effect.

Classes started for Hutto ISD on Aug. 17.