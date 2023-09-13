The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Sept. 13, 2023

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A family in Hutto is getting a newly-built home after being chosen by Extreme Makeover Home Edition, the City of Hutto said on social media.

Photo of Rev. Fred Warren Jr. at Little Ebenezer Baptist Church (Courtesy: City of Hutto)

“Congratulations go to the Warrens! They are the beloved children, widow and mother of the late Rev. Fred Warren Jr,” the city said on social media. “Pastor Warren was a beacon of light, love and service in Hutto, and his family is the embodiment of his charitable spirit.”

City officials said shuttles will run starting at 10 a.m. from Hutto City Hall to the home site for anyone interested in participating in the reveal Saturday.

The “Move That Bus!” community filming will start at 2 p.m., according to the city.