HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Leaders with the City of Hutto broke ground on the tentatively named “spine road” Friday afternoon. The road is a key part of the Hutto Megasite, a business park, poised to house support industries for the nearby Samsung Semiconductor Plant in Taylor.

The road is just off the intersection of U.S. 79 and Farm-to-Market Road 3349, an area that has become a hotspot of economic development for Hutto because of its proximity to the Samsung site and railroad access.

Don Carlson, chairman of the Hutto Economic Development Corporation, said the road is expected to be complete this coming August. He said once it’s finished, businesses will begin to start on their own projects at the site.

“Seeing it come to fruition the way that it has, and how much it’s going to impact the tax base for the years to come, not only for a sales tax amount, but also property tax is huge,” Carlson said.

Businesses that have already expressed interest in planting roots at the Hutto Megasite include Skybox Datacenters and Prologis, the companies wanting to build a 221-acre data center campus at the site.

Titan Development has also executed a deal with the Hutto Economic Development Corporation to construct at the site, the two coming to a new agreement after a “letter of default” was exchanged between the parties in the spring of 2023.

According to the HEDC, a new agreement was reached last month after Titan served the HEDC with a notice of default in April “after certain parameters surrounding the construction of the Megasite “spine road” weren’t met.”

At Friday’s groundbreaking, Carlson said the the matter has now been resolved between all parties involved.

“There were some issues just in terms of the timing of the roadway. Now that we’ve gotten that addressed, we’ve come to amicable terms and everybody’s proceeding forward,” Carlson said.

A spokesperson with Titan confirmed that a resolution has been reached.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell and Hutto Mayor Mike Snyder also attended the groundbreaking. Both leaders said the project is slated to make a positive impact on the local economy.

“We hope that what people see the deals that are coming, that overall they are good. And they do benefit everything from our schools, to our fire departments and police and to our overall all of our infrastructure,” Snyder said.

“The biggest winner that we’ve seen in Central Texas for the last many years with this great economic boom is going to be our kiddos, because of the tax dollars generated for a local school district. It will literally pour in millions, if not hundreds of millions of dollars over the life of these projects,” Gravell said.