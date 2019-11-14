Hutto and Pflugerville police break up drug ring targeting teens

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto and Pflugerville police said they arrested members of an organized drug ring targeting teens and young adults.

Friday night officers from both departments executed a search warrant at a home on Carol Drive in Hutto.

Inside police said they found 74 THC cartridges, 13 LSD tabs, a vial of liquid suspected of being LSD, Vicodin, a bottle of Promethazine Codeine, $2,820 in cash, a 9mm pistol, and a credit card not issued to any of the suspects or residents of the home.

“They were ordering them from out of state or getting them from individuals that were getting them from out of state in bulk,” said Hutto Police Chief Paul Hall.

Police said suspects Logan Langford and Jacob Benedix lived at the home. Both are facing multiple felony drug charges.

Officers also arrested Tereso Santoyo on two felony drug charges, and Moses Crawford on a tampering with evidence charge.

Detectives tracked the suspects for several weeks and saw them selling drugs in Hutto, Pflugerville, Cedar Park, Round Rock, Leander, Liberty Hill, Austin, and Jarrell, according to Hall.

Hall said Langford would buy the THC cartridges online, and sometimes in bulk, before distributing them locally.

In some cases those buying the drugs were just kids.



“Younger teens and young adults in their late teens or early 20s,” Hall said. They’re targeting our youth, and that’s what was disturbing to me.”