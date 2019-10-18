Hut’s Hamburgers closing permanently Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Get your last burger, onion rings and milkshake while you still can. Hut’s Hamburgers closes for good on Sunday.

Hut’s Hamburgers owners Mike and Kim Hutchinson announced the news back in June, giving the community plenty of time to get their fill of burgers before they shut their doors.

Blue Plate specials are off the menu as Hut’s winds down, but don’t worry — you can still get a burger and many other favorites. There was no line to get served when I went on Thursday at 1 p.m. but expect that to change this weekend if not by Friday.

The Sixth Street staple was originally founded in 1939 and has been owned by the the Hutchinsons since 1981. It has called 807 West Sixth Street home since 1969 after moving there from South Congress Street.

The spirit of Hut’s will live on at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, which opened a Hut’s restaurant within the terminal back in January. It’s part of an effort at ABIA to bring in local businesses and make the Austin airport truly feel like home.