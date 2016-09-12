Hunger Action Month shining light on 471,000 hungry in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 471,000 people in Central Texas are facing hunger.

Of those people, 25 percent of them are children, which is more than the national average.

Joining us in the KXAN studio to talk about Hunger Action Month is Mark Jackson with the Central Texas Food Bank.

Hundreds and thousands of people locally are going hungry with a quarter of them children. At the Central Texas Food Bank, 93 percent of the clients are not homeless. Nearly two-thirds of their clients’ households had at least one working in the last year.

An estimated 80 percent of their clients had to choose between paying for food and paying for medical care in the past year. Two-thirds had to choose between food and housing. More than 60 percent rely on receiving food from the food bank or a partner agency as part of their everyday lives.

If people donate money here is how the funds are used:

$1= 4 meals

$1= $8 of food

$1= 5 pounds of food

You can also donate food to the drive on Monday at the parking lot near the Austin Airport. Workers will collect canned food until Oct.7. All of the food will go to the Central Texas Food Bank. They will match $1 for every pound of food donated.

For more information to donate, or get involved visit their website.