Hundreds donate blood in Central Texas after mass shootings, what can you do to help?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We have seen the death toll rise and we have heard the pain from families in El Paso and Dayton grieving, but we are also seeing people unite to help.

We Are Blood held a donation drive in honor of the victims of the mass shootings Monday.

Nick Canedo, spokesperson for the organization, says 110 people donated blood at the mobile drive in downtown Austin near the Capitol and 214 people combined donated at the North Lamar and Round Rock donor centers.

“It was an amazing turnout and community response. More than double what we would normally see on a summer Monday,” he said.

You can still schedule a time to donate blood at weareblood.org.

How you can help

For monetary donations, The El Paso Victims Relief Fund was established to support victims and their families affected by the tragedy.

You can make a donation in honor, in memory, or in support of someone at this website.

The Dayton Foundation established the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. It says it is accepting funds and working with the city of Dayton to help people impacted by Sunday’s tragedy.

You can donate here.

The CEO of the American Red Cross serving Central and South Texas says they are on the ground in El Paso with licensed mental health professionals available to anyone impacted.

You can also donate to the American Red Cross here.