Hundreds of volunteers signed-up to remove trash from Lake Travis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An estimated five tons of trash and recyclables is planned to be dredged up from Lake Travis. Volunteer divers accompanied by boaters and other volunteers walking the shore will work together for the 25th annual Lake Travis Cleanup on Sept. 15.

The Colorado River Alliance partners with Travis County Parks to organize the annual event; boasting the state’s largest scuba diving and shoreline cleanup event. The event also offers public education about the importance of keeping the Colorado River and Lake Travis clean.

“The cleanup isn’t just about getting trash out of the water,” said Scott Sticker, Director of Outreach and Operations at CRA. “It’s about keeping this important river’s ecosystem vibrant and flowing.”

The Oasis on Lake Travis will host a “thank you party” following the cleanup between 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. featuring a DJ, door prizes, a “strangest thing found” contest, educational booths and other activities.

For volunteer information or more info on the cleanup, please contact CRA Program Coordinator, Lenee Dedeaux at lenee@coloradoriver.org or at (512) 498-1587.