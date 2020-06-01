Hundreds of protestors arrested across Texas over the weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) – As protestors poured into downtown Austin, the rest of the state exploded with both violence and peaceful demonstrations. In several major cities, arrests racked up into the hundreds. In Houston, more than 100 protestors were arrested on both Friday and Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Dallas Police reported more than 120 arrests on Sunday alone. Fort Worth reported around 50 people arrested in connection with demonstrations. According to the Associated Press, nearly 1,600 people were arrested across the country.

Several cities began curfews, including Dallas, Denton, Fort Worth and San Antonio.

While most of the unrest was centered in metropolitan areas, other communities faced their share as well. El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, Amarillo and San Angelo all held their own events.

Like the events that occurred in Austin, local police across the state unleashed tear gas and fired flashbangs into the crowds. While scenes of violence seemed to be the most common images on social media, peaceful protests did occur.

In Houston, former Austin Police Chief and current Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo became something of an internet sensation. Video of Acevedo marching through the third ward, where George Floyd grew up, exploded on social media. Floyd, whose killing sparked outrage throughout the country, is a Houston-native. Acevedo shared his anger and understanding with protestors.

“We have got to stand up for each other,” Acevedo was heard shouting through a megaphone. He was among many officers across the country who decided to march alongside protestors in a show of peace.