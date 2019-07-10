Hundreds of projects recommended to make Austin students’ routes to school safer

Not every recommended project will receive funding.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Works’ Safe Routes to School program has released hundreds of recommended improvement projects for students who walk or bike to school.

The recommendations for City Council Districts 1, 2, 8, 9 and 10 were released. while the recommendations for the remaining districts will be released later this Fall.

All 10 districts will share $27.5 million from the 2016 Mobility Bond.

The project recommendations were chosen based on walk audits done in the Fall 2017 and Spring 2018. Parents, neighbors and schools also gave feedback on where infrastructure upgrades were needed.

“We looked at the demand, the number of students that could actually use the infrastructure,” said Amir Emamian with the Safe Routes to School Program.

Emamian also said auditors prioritized safety and the number of accidents in each location.

Higher priority recommendations include speed bumps for areas near schools where drivers frequently exceed the speed limit, and ‘no parking signs’ where drivers block crosswalks.

Lower priority recommendations include fixing sidewalks or adding bike lanes.

Hundreds of projects will compete for the $27.5 million, split among 10 council districts.

Most projects won’t be funded. There is nearly $345 million worth of need in just these five council districts that have released recommendations.

If you’d like to view the infrastructure reports and their recommendations by district, you can do so here.