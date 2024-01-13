Austin (KXAN) — Nonprofit staff running the City of Austin’s cold weather shelters estimate that 200 people signed up for a stay less than two hours after registration began. With several days of freezing temperatures ahead, staff said that it’s likely that overflow shelters will also be opened.

The Austin Area Urban League (AAUL) took over the bulk of cold weather shelter operations after a city audit last year revealed flaws in the city’s staffing of shelters.

Registration started at 5 p.m. at the One Texas Center, located at 505 Barton Springs Road, just south of downtown.

Eric Jones, vice president of AAUL, was at the center Saturday evening. He said the center itself was open as a shelter, with buses transporting more people to one of two other shelters open through the arctic blast.

A majority of the people seeking refuge at the cold weather shelters are experiencing homelessness. People at the One Texas Center said some were lined up as early as three hours before registration started.

Derek Cortez is currently homeless and says he and a friend plan to stay through the duration of the freeze. He said this isn’t the first time he’s had to find somewhere to get out of the cold.

“I was here for three days when they had last year’s cold shelters. I’m just thankful that they have this because before it was like, what do we do? Get extra blankets?” Cortez said.

The City of Austin said the shelters will be open through Tuesday, January 16. Registration will take place everyday at One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Road from 5-8pm.