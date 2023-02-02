HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police are searching for a suspect who may have entered a school after an officer-involved shooting near an area high school.

The incident involves two scenes. Police are on the scene at Wisdom High School at 6529 Beverly Hill where a suspect might have entered. Local police are also on the scene in the 6400 block of Westheimer where the address police specify indicates a scene also at The Palm on Westheimer near Briargrove Drive.

Houston police on Twitter are informing the public and warning drivers and the public to avoid the area:

HPD commanders & PIOs are en route to an officer-involved shooting at 6425 Westheimer. One suspect was struck. No officers were hurt. Prelim info is another suspect possibly ran into Wisdom High School at 6529 Beverly Hill. No other injuries at this time. Please avoid the areas.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.