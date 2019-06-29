How you can keep the mosquitoes away this summer

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — With the July Fourth Holiday just around the corner, Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) along with the American Mosquito Control Association are encouraging Texans to take steps towards mosquito prevention.

It is important to remember the three Ds when trying to keep mosquitos away.

DRAIN: Standing water attracts mosquitoes. it is important to drain water containers at least once a week.

DRESS: An easy way to keep the mosquitos away is to simply wear long sleeved loose fitting clothes. Also, it is important to remember dark colors attract the bloodsuckers.

DEFEND: Always remember to aply EPA registered insect repellents, such as DEET, picaridin or IR 353.

It is also important to make your yard a “mosquito-free zone.” Remove anything where water could pool and drilling drainage holes in recycling containers and clearing gutters can make a huge difference in reducing the number of mosquitoes.

An irritating itch is only one part of a mosquito bite. They can spread diseases such as Zika, West Nile Virus, Dengue and Chikungunya. Their bites are not only harmful to humans but can also spread illnesses to mammals birds and reptiles

For more information on how to keep mosquitoes away, visit www.wcchd.org or texaszika.org.