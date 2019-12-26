How to stop thieves from seeing what you received for Christmas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Give pause to the cause of throwing out your Christmas cardboard boxes and ripped wrapping paper. Keeping it all outside isn’t always safe.
It could tip off would-be thieves, authorities say.
Chief Noe Castillo of the Rio Grande City Police Department recommends a few things you can do to help mitigate a potential threat to your home and property as you get rid of holiday presents packaging:
- Wait until the morning of your garbage pick-up day to put boxes of big-ticket items (TV, game consoles, furniture, etc.) out for collection
- If you’re traveling, leave a TV or radio on so thieves think you’re home
- If you can, leave a car in the driveway
- Keep a record of what you have in case your home gets broken into