AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second time in three days, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking Texans to voluntarily conserve power as grid conditions tighten during intense summer heat. It’s a voluntary request from the agency, which expires at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
How do you conserve power? For that, we turned to Power to Save Texas.
Air conditioning
- Turn your AC up a few degrees. Power to Save Texas said every degree above 78° can save you up to 8% on your energy bill
- Set you AC to 80° when you’re gone for more than 4 hours
- Invest in a smart thermostat that can be controlled even while you’re away
- Use fans. Power to Save Texas says they can make a room feel 4-6° cooler
- Keep the sun from shining into your home using blinds and curtains
- Try not to use the vent fans above your stove and in your bathroom. They pull in hot air, Power to Save Texas says
- If you do lose power, and therefore air conditioning, here are some tips for staying comfortable
Appliances
- Think about when you use your appliances which can use energy
- Which home appliances use more power? Find out in this story
- Keep your refrigerator and freezer full, even if just full of bottles of water, Power to Save says. A full fridge uses less energy
- Use the air-dry setting on your dishwasher. The heat-dry uses more energy and also heats your home
- Unplug TVs and other electronics when you leave the room
Lighting
- LED lightbulbs can use up to 90% less energy than old incandescent bulbs, Power to Save says. Those bulbs can save you money
- Keep your light bulbs clean and free of dust so they are more efficient