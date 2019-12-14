How to prevent overspending during the holidays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — December is a time of joy, cheer and happiness – but unfortunately, also credit card debt.

The holiday season always creates a lot of stress when it comes to our bank accounts. A new survey from Union Bank says one in three Americans will go into debt shopping for the holiday season and that it will take up to six months to pay it all back.

KXAN sat down with Matt Schulz from CompareCards.com to lay out the best tips to prevent overspending during the holidays. Watch the full interview above.