AUSTIN (KXAN) — The KXAN First Warning Weather team predicts temperatures will fall into the 40s Tuesday night, resulting in one of the coldest Halloweens ever in Austin.

So how will this affect parents and kids trick-or-treating?

Austin-Travis County EMS is advising people to layer up on Tuesday night.

This means dressing up little ghouls and goblins in warm costumes; with accessories such as gloves, hand-warmers, scarves and hats that match their costumes.

Despite these cold conditions, one man in Southwest Austin can’t wait for Halloween.

“I am really excited that it’s going to be a cold Halloween for once because those rubber masks can get really hot,” Bud Hasert said. “Having that as part of your wardrobe is going to make it more fun.”

Since 2020, Hasert has been going all out with Halloween decorations in front his house.

First, it was a pirate-themed ship equipped with candy cannon, then an alien-themed UFO setup and most recently, the Circle C Cemetery in 2022.

This year, his setup is known as ‘The Dungeon’ a creative castle inspired by the recent Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves film.

The castle is complete with goblins, dragons, skeletons and all sorts of bones laid out in his front yard.

“People don’t say what are you going to wear for Halloween,” Hasert said. “They say what are you going to be for Halloween because you get to be something different for one night.”

For over two decades, Hasert stopped by Sixth Street every Halloween in all sorts of crazy costumes.

For over two decades, Bud Hasert (right) stopped by Sixth Street every Halloween in all sorts of crazy costumes. Courtesy: Bud Hasert

This included The Flyy, The Scientist and Freaky Frankenberry.

It also included War Boss, which is part of his outdoor castle structure this year.

“Halloween on Sixth Street is kind of a big deal here,” he said. “I used to dress up in costume and and have a lot of fun down there.”

These days, the self-described Halloween Hoarder has settled down a bit.

He’s now married, moved into a home and started a family.

“The inspiration behind this these days is my 10-year-old kid, Henry,” Hassert said. “He comes up with the ideas and I do my best to make my client happy.”

The advertising creative director waits all year long until September 1 when he starts putting the pieces together to construct his setup.

On October 1, Hassert moves everything into his front yard with help from his son.

“He just loves to make costumes for me and I love wearing them,” Henry said. “I love going along with the amazing theme because we both love Halloween.”

One of Hasert’s neighbors is Joel Pace.

Pace has transformed his house into Diagon Alley from Harry Potter on Halloween.

Since 2017, Austinite Joel Pace has setup an elaborate Harry Potter-themed yard display outside his south Austin home. (KXAN Photo/Nabil Remadna)

Traditionally, his family finishes the display before Halloween and keeps it up through Christmas.

This year, however, Pace has taken the year off to reimagine what his display may look like in 2024.

“What Bud builds is phenomenal,” he said. “Halloween in this neighborhood is a great experience and I’m glad someone picked up the mantle and did something special.”

This year, it’s not the ghouls, goblins or dragons you need to worry about on Halloween night.

The scariest thing out there is the freezing cold temperatures.

“We’ve been in the heat for a long time, so I can’t wait,” Henry concluded.