(KXAN) — Tax Day is April 18, and if you are among the many taxpayers yet to file, there is help waiting for you.

AARP’s Tax-Aide service offers free in-person and virtual tax assistance now through April 18 in every state.

“They sit down with one of our volunteers complete an intake sheet and by the time they leave, they have a completed return in their hand and we electronically file it later on with the IRS,” said Lynnette Lee-Villanueva, the Vice President of Tax and Credits at AARP.

“It is a free program and it’s volunteer based. All of our sites have trained volunteers who are also IRS certified to be able to prepare the returns,” said Lee-Villanueva.

AARP said its Tax-Aide service helped secure more than $1 billion in refunds for more than 1.2 million taxpayers last year.

“As individuals move into their retirement years, they are often faced with a different tax situation than they were when they were working,” Lee-Villanueva explained. “They may not have the traditional W2 forms any longer.”

You do not need to be an AARP member to get the help, and there is a special focus on helping people over 50 years old with low to moderate income.

“They’ve worked hard for their money and with inflation and other situations going on, we’re finding many older Americans really are finding it hard to make ends meet. We just want them to have that extra money in their hands. And that’s why we’re there to help them prepare their returns for free,” Lee-Villanueva said.

Click here to find an AARP Tax-Aide location near you.