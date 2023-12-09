Austin (KXAN) — Yellow leaves and bare branches are sure signs that winter is on its way. For Texans, the month of December means peak Cedar Fever season as well.

According to the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agency, from December through the end of February, mountain cedar trees produce dense amounts of pollen which can lead to allergy symptoms.

Texas experts also indicate the season may have started earlier this year due to an especially hot fall.

Dr. Ryan Prudoff with Family Emergency Room at Georgetown said allergy symptoms often begin mildly with itchy eyes, runny nose, and scratchy throat.

He said over-the-counter allergy medications are best used before allergy symptoms start. He said the drugs could be less effective against symptoms already in progress.

“I would definitely recommend taking some kind of allergy based medication,” Prudoff said.

Prudoff said antihistamines such as Benadryl should be used with caution as they can often make a person drowsy.

He also recommends that allergy sufferers keep up with changing their home’s air filters regularly and consider using an air purifier at home.

Prudoff also said N95 and other medical-grade masks can be helpful for allergy sufferers when they’re outdoors.

“I agree that it’s somewhat uncomfortable to wear them a majority of the day, but those are some other things that people can do to help with symptoms,” Prudoff said.