AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the most popular vape products has been pulled from the market.

Thursday, the FDA banned Juul e-cigarettes, saying the company may have played a “disproportionate″ role in more teens vaping.

The agency also said Juul’s application didn’t have enough evidence to show that marketing its products “would be appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

That means proving that adult smokers who use the products are likely to quit or reduce traditional smoking, while also proving that teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

In an email to KXAN, Juul said they “respectfully disagree” with the FDA.

“In our applications, which we submitted over two years ago, we believe that we appropriately characterized the toxicological profile of JUUL products, including comparisons to combustible cigarettes and other vapor products, and believe this data, along with the totality of the evidence, meets the statutory standard of being ‘appropriate for the protection of the public health,'” said Joe Murillo, Chief Regulatory Officer at Juul Labs.

Murillo said the company plans to pursue a stay on the ruling and is also exploring other options, including an appeal.

“We remain committed to doing all in our power to continue serving the millions of American adult smokers who have successfully used our products to transition away from combustible cigarettes, which remain available on market shelves nationwide,” Murillo said.

Lacey True supports the ban. She first picked up an e-cigarette in high school.

“I started when I was 16 just because like the girls who were around me were doing it and I was like, oh, I want to try that,” she said.

She hasn’t been able to let it go, since, despite trying to quit a couple of times.

“It’s just the craving of it,” she said. “When you get used to it, it’s really hard and… just stopping just gives you, like, kind of bad… symptoms, like you’re just in a bad mood.”

In Texas, you have to be at least 21 years old to buy one.

Pankaj Dhungel said he has to turn away high schoolers often, who are trying to buy vaping products in the store where he works.

But he said taking Juul products off the shelf will impact adults, too– and the business.

“There are a lot of customers– we sell about 10 or 15 packs a day,” Dhungel said. “So, it will be really bad for them. And for the business too.”

Carlos Ortega said he worries about what comes next.

“It’s a slippery slope first Juul and then it’s menthol and then it’s flavored cigars. I think every adult should have the right to use whatever products they’d like,” he said.

Ortega thinks the age limit is enough– and it’s up to businesses to enforce them, like they do with other tobacco products.

But True said it’s still too easy to get ahold of them.

“I would just ask people who are older than me, OK, can you get it for me? I don’t know, just… pay them or whatever,” she said.

It’s why she supports the FDA’s ban on Juul.

“I think it’s a good thing for them to do because just for younger teenagers and stuff it’s too accessible,” True said. “Even though it is 21 and up. It’s still easy for pretty much anyone to get it and it’s just really not healthy.”