AUSTIN (KXAN) — Typhoon Texas Waterparks announced students with good grades can get into its Austin and Houston locations for free from May 30 through June 2.

The waterpark said its Great Grades Days event was dedicated to recognizing and rewarding students for exceptional academic achievements during the previous school year.

According to Typhoon Texas, in order to join, the student must show their report card with 3 ore more As, along with the matching Student ID for free admission.

Discount tickets are also offered to parents or friends of the student as part of the promotion. The $17.99 ticket must be purchased at the ticket window, according to the waterpark.

Here are the opening times for Typhoon Texas Austin: