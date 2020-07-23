How safe will your kids be on a school bus during the pandemic? Hays CISD breaks it down

HAYS, Texas (KXAN) — Students returning to class this fall won’t only learn about math, science and history, but also how to properly social distance on a school bus.

“As far as social distancing that is very hard to do in a school bus,” said Hays Consolidated Independent School District superintendent, Dr. Eric Wright.

Wright says social distancing and other precautions must be done though to ensure the safety of students and bus drivers.​

“For our elementary age students, you can fit three students to a seat, but during this time we are not going to be able to do that,” said Wright. “So we are going to ask that they wear masks and only have one student to a seat.”​

Also new is assigned seating, which should help in the event a student tests positive for COVID-19.​

“We can do contact tracing,” said Wright. “So if we have an outbreak we can notify the people who have been involved.”​

Fewer open seats means buses can’t carry as many students, and that is why the district hopes parents can help.​

“We are really going to appeal to our families and ask if they can provide transportation themselves,” said Wright. “Please do so, because that will greatly reduce the amount of kids on our buses.”​

Hays CISD is not the only school district making the changes. Austin ISD will do the same, and they say that buses will look dramatically different this year with social distancing and wearing a mask will be required.

Both Hays CISD and Austin ISD have sites outlining the new policies and safety guidelines.