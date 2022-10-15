DALLAS (KDAF) — If there’s one thing all Texans can agree on, it’s their love for H-E-B.

Love Food did an analysis of the best grocery store in every U.S. state, and to no one’s surprise, H-E-B has the heart of the Lone Star State.

“Some staff have been employed here for several decades and the customer service is considered second to none,” the report said.

This homegrown Texas grocery store started its journey back in 1905 with a family-owned store in Kerrville in the Texas Hill Country. Since then, H-E-B has had over 420 stores in Texas and Mexico. It employs more than 145,000 employees, the company says.

The store explains, “Our commitment to excellence has made us one of the nation’s largest independently owned food retailers, with annual sales of $34 billion. Yet our success hasn’t changed our commitment to exceptional service, low prices, and friendly shopping.”

Shoppers also love H-E-B because they can find local Texas favorites stocked on the shelves, like Whataburger’s spicy ketchup, creamy pepper sauce, and more from the state’s favorite fast food joint.

But that’s not all. H-E-B’s Central Market brand sells some incredible items like hatch green chile queso and exotic Mediterranean blend vegetable chips. You also can’t go wrong when it comes to the store’s fresh tortillas and tortilla chips.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth and love ice cream, you’ll love H-E-B’s Creamy creations with flavors like:

Texas Starry Night

Cookies & Cream

Cookies Over Texas

Caramel Pecan Turtle

Strawberry Cheesecake

Raspberry Truffle and more

Beyond what shoppers can find in store, H-E-B says fans recognize the company’s dedication to the community.

“Each year, H‑E‑B donates five percent of pre‑tax annual earnings to charitable organizations that focus on hunger relief, education, health, environmental sustainability, and diversity initiatives,” the company says. “It’s our way of saying thank you for allowing us to be your neighbor.”

They’re still expanding their empire to this day in the Lone Star State. Stores have popped up in Frisco, and others are expected to take territory in Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Mansfield.

The store in Frisco, which is brand new, like other H-E-B stores, features a True Texas BBQ restaurant, a full-service pharmacy (with drive-thru), and a unique home decor department, which features items from the Haven + Key and Texas Proud collections.

The new store also has its own unique DFW sushi roll, sashimi by the pound, a new coffee blend called “Taste of DFW,” and bakery items like chapati and roti breads.

For people outside of the Lone Star State, it might not be as easy to see how important H-E-B is to Texans. But for those who’ve frequented the grocery store from childhood to adulthood, it means more than a store – it’s a piece of their home.