How did businesses fare during the 87th Texas Legislature?

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The 87th Texas Legislature began with a wave of uncertainty.

Lawmakers faced a potential multibillion-dollar budget shortfall. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging, and vaccines weren’t yet widely available. Lobbyists faced the prospect of having limited access to the State Capitol.

Those dark clouds parted swiftly.

The vaccine rollout kicked into overdrive as COVID-19 cases in the United States plummeted. The Capitol slowly opened up, with business approaching normal by mid-May. Most importantly, the financial picture cleared up as more optimistic economic forecasts trickled in.

“The federal tooth fairy came down and waved its magic wand, and the budget shortfall disappeared,” explained lobbyist Royce Poinsett of Poinsett PLLC.

