How close is Texas to ‘flattening the curve?’

Projected COVID-19 hospitalizations in 22 Texas metro/cities and summed across all 22 cities (bottom graph) under school closures from April 1 to August 17, 2020 coupled with different degrees of social distancing (assuming <10% case reporting rate). Graphic from UT Austin's COVID-19 Pandemic Model.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At a press conference Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott described the state’s latest COVID-19 numbers as having “glimmers of hope with a whole bunch of red flags.”

This came in the same press conference when Governor Abbott confirmed that he would outline plans later this week to begin reopening some Texas businesses.

The governor noted that the number of Texans who tested positive for COVID-19 at the close of business Sunday was the lowest in a week and the second-lowest since late March. But he pointed out that Sundays often see the lowest numbers of the week in terms of people who test positive.

“It still sets a good trend in that it was the second-lowest number of people who tested positive since late March,” Abbott said.

“If those trends continue, it truly will mean that Texas is moving in the right direction of flattening the curve and lowering the number of people who will be testing positive,” the governor said, deploying the curve analogy so many have used to describe the public health best-practices of getting through COVID-19 with the lowest possible numbers of illness and death.

So is Texas “flattening the curve” yet?

“I highly caution you however, it’s too early to decisively make that call,” Abbott said.

A graph of daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Texas. Retrieved from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website April 13, 2020.

A graph of cumulative COVID-19 cases in Texas. Retrieved from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website April 13, 2020.

What the models show

IHME model

According to the Institute for Health Metrics Evaluation at the University of Washington, which has been making projections to show the demand for hospital services in each state, Texas is still about two weeks out from when the state’s resources will be the most stretched by COVID-19.

IHME updated some of its projections for Texas on Monday, predicting that April 29 will be the date when Texas hospitals see the peak of hospital resource use due to COVID-19. These predictions for Texas also estimate that on the day of its peak, the state will need 2,824 hospital beds, 661 ICU beds, and 551 ventilators.

The updated numbers also predict that during the first wave of the virus (through August 2020), Texas will experience 2,704 COVID-19 deaths. That projection is an increase of 354 deaths from the projection just three days earlier.

A screenshot of the IHME projection for hospital resource use in Texas. Courtesy IHME website April 13, 2020.

UT COVID-19 Pandemic Model

In Austin, a team led by Lauren Ancel Meyers, a professor of integrative biology and statistics and data sciences at UT Austin, has been modeling U.S. COVID-19 data and taking an especially close look at data from Texas. In 2012 Meyers developed a pandemic toolkit along with the Texas Advanced Computing Center, and that toolkit has helped to shape their COVID-19 model.

This model, the UT researchers note, is based on certain assumptions about the transmission and behavior of the virus as well as updated information from the communities being tracked through the data. The UT team also wrote in one paper, “there is still much we do not understand about the transmission dynamics of this virus, including the extent of asymptomatic infection and transmission.”

The researchers have been publishing multiple papers related to their COVID-19 model prior to peer review because of the time-sensitive nature of their findings and because their findings are designed to help decision-makers during pandemics.

A graphic from a UT Austin paper published on April 3 depicting the probability of ongoing outbreaks in Texas Counties. Image courtesy UT Austin.

In an April 3 paper from Ancel Meyers and other researchers about COVID-19 risk in counties, the researchers note that 56% of Texas counties (which house 97% of the state’s population) have more than a 50% chance of ongoing transmission of the virus.

While the researchers account for the fact that people around the country are cutting down on social interactions, they noted that even in counties where there have been no reported cases across the country, there is still a 9% chance that an undetected outbreak is underway. Having a single detected case of COVID-19 in a county increases the risk that an undetected outbreak is happening to 51%, the researchers found.

“Without a coordinated state or federal response to COVID-19 across the United States, counties are left to weigh the potentially large yet unseen threat of COVID-19 with the economic and societal costs of enacting strict social distancing measures,” the researchers wrote in the April 3 paper.

“The fate of outbreaks in counties across the US very much hinges on the speed of local interventions,” they explained. “Early and extensive social distancing can block community transmission, avert rises in hospitalizations that overwhelm local capacity, and save lives”

A graphic from a UT Austin paper dated April 3 depicting the projected rates for COVID-19 hospitalizations in different Texas cities based on the level of social distancing measured in place. Image courtesy UT Austin.

A March 21 paper by Ancel Meyers and other researchers used the model to project that only taking moderate social distancing measures (as opposed to extensive ones) will lead to significantly higher numbers of cases of COVID-19 infection, hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and deaths in 22 Texas communities, from San Angelo, to Amarillo, to Houston.

“The number of in-person interactions people have with one another matters,” Ancel Meyers said in the release for that paper. “For the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area, our models project that we have to eliminate well over half of our typical daily contacts to prevent a critical shortage in hospital and ICU capacity in the next 12 weeks.”

In the paper on Texas cities, the researchers found that reducing daily contacts by 50% or even 75% may not be enough in some cities to avoid local hospital capacity from being overwhelmed by a surge of COVID-19 patients. The paper also projected that reducing daily contacts between people by 90% would be enough to “flatten the curve” through the spring and summer in all of these Texas cities.

These maps depict a pattern public health officials have been talking about: the better people are at social distancing, the fewer people are projected to become sick or die related to the virus.

The maps also demonstrate that the better people are at social distancing, it will also take longer to get through the wave of cases. For example, in the Austin-Round Rock area, the researchers project that if schools had not been closed and no one had been social distancing, that the region would see a peak in hospitalizations just before June 22 with 15,000 hospitalizations. But when the model assumes that people in the Austin-Round Rock area reduce their in-person contacts by 90%, the region is projected to see fewer than 5,000 hospitalizations by August 17.

A graphic from a UT Austin paper dated April 3 depicting the projected rates for COVID-19 deaths across Texas based on the level of social distancing measured in place. Image courtesy UT Austin.

These models suggest just how widely these numbers can vary depending on how well we social distance, the researchers project that in the 22 Texas cities the looked at, closing schools and reducing in-person contacts by 95% would result in 2,713 deaths, whereas the projections estimate that taking no measures would bring about 76,759 deaths in these cities.

In late March, Ancel Meyers said at a press conference that based on her team’s modeling of other cities, she believes, “those cities who are more proactive, take earlier measures, will probably see earlier benefits than other cities.” She continued, “but once we begin to relax some of these measures and then there is travel to some of these other cities, then the state of the epidemic in one city will impact other cities as people move back and forth and are infected.”

How would opening up businesses impact the curve?

The UT models for COVID-19 consistently show that extensive social distancing (limiting in-person contact by 90%) will help hospitals to avoid having their capacity overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases. But it’s not clear how reopening some businesses may impact Texas’ current curve and ability to practice social distancing. Texas Governor Greg Abbott does have an order in place which lasts through April 30 and calls on Texans to minimize social gatherings and in-person contact.

At the request of local officials, the UT model has examined the impacts of going back to work for one particular field: the construction workforce. After Governor Abbott issued an executive order on March 31, the City of Austin announced that all construction work allowed by the Governor’s order would be permitted and that the city’s order would no longer prohibit commercial or residential construction.

A projection from UT Austin researchers of the projected number of hospitalizations in the construction workforce in the Austin Round Rock area depending on what percentage of the area’s construction workforce goes back to work. Image Courtesy UT Austin.

Assuming that Austin Travis County stay-at-home order is highly effective at getting people to limit their interactions, the UT models project that allowing the construction workforce to proceed with working as normal despite the order would lead to an eight-fold increase in the number of construction workers hospitalized by mid-August.

The researchers also estimate that having construction workers go back to work will also impact how the pandemic spreads generally to the rest of the population in the region.

In the “most extreme scenario” where 100% of the construction workforce goes back to work and they all go back to work at sites with high risk, the UT models project that there would be around 30,000 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Austin area — more than the local healthcare system could support.

The UT model’s projections for how the percent of construction workforce going back to work will impact the cumulative number of hospitalizations for the entire Austin Round Rock area. Image Courtesy UT Austin.

“If precautions are taken to reduce contacts on worksites, such a crisis could be averted,” the UT researchers wrote.

Planning to reopen Texas businesses

At Monday’s press conference, Governor Greg Abbott said, “later this week I will outline both safe and healthy guidelines where we can go through the process of reopening businesses and our economy.” Gov. Abbott said. He suggested this will be a slow process based on data and a “comprehensive team we have put together” to “evaluate what must be done for Texas to open back up.”

He added that this will not be a situation where all businesses will be able to open back up at once.

“We have to understand that we must reopen in a way in which we are able to stimulate the economy while at the very same time ensuring that we contain the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said.

He didn’t elaborate on which businesses would be opened first, but did not that only “businesses that have minimal or zero impact on the spread of COVID-19” will be first to open.

Governor Abbott explained that he has been in contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about these strategies. Based on those conversations with federal officials, Abbott believes that reopening businesses may look different from state to state and that “there will be a level of flexibility even within a state.”

“These are all issues that we will continue to work out in the coming days before an announcement is made,” the governor said.