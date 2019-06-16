How Austin protects its water quality

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 20-years ago Austin voters approved bonds to buy land to protect the water that feeds Barton Springs, now we get a chance to see how the city protects our water quality.

Officials protect more than 28,000 acres of land that provides water to both Barton Springs and groundwater wells in Hays and Travis counties.

By restoring the lands using prescribed burns and brush cutting, the land allows more water to make its way underground and eventually merge with Barton Springs.

In 2018, voters passed 72 million dollars in additional bonds to buy more land.

“We are literally taking on as a city not just saying here’s barton springs as an entity we are going to protect but here’s where the water comes from. We’re going to need that if we plan on protecting barton springs long term,” said Kevin Thuesen, environmental conservation project manager.

Currently, 60 percent of the land is privately held, but the city bought the development rights to protect the property.