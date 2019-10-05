Houston hacker re-directs mail, steals banking information from Round Rock couple

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A hacker from Houston used the United States Postal Service as a tool to successfully infiltrate a Round Rock couple’s bank account and steal their personal information.

Vicki Tran said she was alerted to suspicious activity when she didn’t receive her mail for several days.

When she brought this to the attention of her local post office, she found out someone had officially re-directed the mail to Houston to buy time to apply for high fee credit and debit cards in her and her husband’s name.

Sylvia Torres, the U.S. Postal Inspector in Houston said there is an active investigation to locate and arrest the criminal. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office also has a pending case.

Tran said she and her husband Thanh have spent nearly three weeks working with their bank, the USPS in Round Rock and Houston and the sheriff’s office to collect evidence and monitor for further fraudulent activity.

“It is very stressful for us. We have all the evidence but all we can do is sit and watch for his next move,” Tran said. “Until the police catch him, there will be more victims at any second and that is my nightmare. I don’t really want any people to be victimized because I know how stressful and time consuming this is.”

The Postal Inspector said there are internal controls in place, including a “move validation letter,” which confirms a change-of-address. Tran said she received after one week, but the thief had already begun digging into their personal banking information.

The US Mail remains one of the safest means of transmitting personal information. The issues with fraudulent changes of address are not wide scale. There were over 30 million changes of address filed last year and less than a fraction of one percent were reported as suspicious. However, the Inspection Service takes these reports seriously and investigates them accordingly. Silvia Torres, U.S. Postal Inspector

The Inspection Service encourages customers to monitor receipt of their mail by retrieving it on a daily basis and to report any issues to their local post office and the Inspection Service.

Tonight on KXAN News at 10, Alex Caprariello will show you what you can do if this type of identity theft and mail fraud happens to you and your family.