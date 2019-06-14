Houston Astro Jose Altuve rejoins Round Rock Express for rehab assignment

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve throws during batting practice before a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Houston. The Astros are wearing shirts showing their support for the Santa Fe High School shooting victims. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will be suiting up with the Round Rock Express Friday night as he begins his rehab assignment after being placed on the injured list in May.

Altuve was placed on the injured list on May 12 after he suffered a left hamstring strain. He joined the Minor League team the Round Rock Express on May 26 to begin his rehabilitation. Altuve played two games with the Express before returning to Houston.

The Houston all-star rejoins the Express Friday night to round out a three-game series with the Reno Aces.

Altuve is currently in his ninth Major League season all with the Houston Astros.

Friday’s game will begin at 7:05 p.m. and can be streamed online via MiLB.tv.