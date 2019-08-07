Hotel occupancy tax increase to fund convention center to be presented to city council

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A hotel occupancy tax (HOT) increase is being drafted and is expected to be presented to the City Council by the end of the calendar year.

According to a release from assistant city manager Rodney Gonzalez, the HOT increase is a necessary component to finance the proposed convention center expansion. Gonzalez said the increased HOT would allow the expansion for the convention center to be cash-funded as opposed to debt-funded. He claims this would reduce overall interest costs on the project.

Gonzalez says the financing model for the convention center project, which includes the increased HOT, allows for fund allocation toward arts and historical preservation.