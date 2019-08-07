Hotel occupancy tax increase to fund convention center to be presented to city council

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Multi-million expansion proposed to Austin Convention Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A hotel occupancy tax (HOT) increase is being drafted and is expected to be presented to the City Council by the end of the calendar year.

According to a release from assistant city manager Rodney Gonzalez, the HOT increase is a necessary component to finance the proposed convention center expansion. Gonzalez said the increased HOT would allow the expansion for the convention center to be cash-funded as opposed to debt-funded. He claims this would reduce overall interest costs on the project.

Gonzalez says the financing model for the convention center project, which includes the increased HOT, allows for fund allocation toward arts and historical preservation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Clear the Shelters

More Clear the Shelters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss