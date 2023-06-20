(KXAN) — Eight children in the United States have died so far this year in hot cars, and the nonprofit Kids and Cars is doing all they can to raise awareness to prevent this from happening again.

KXAN Traffic Anchor Erica Brennes sat down with Kids and Cars to discuss the risks.

Brennes: Joining me now is Amber Rollins with Kids and Cars, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers when it comes to children and cars. These temperatures right now are astronomical, they are so hot. How important is it to have this conversation about hot cars and children of all ages?

Rollins: Yeah, this is that time of year when we start to see the number of fatalities go up. And already this year, we’ve lost eight children. So you know, this is something that we know is going to continue happening this summer. And now is the time for families to be extra vigilant.

Brennes: Looking at statistics, it’s not just necessarily a parent leaving a short child in the car, the child might climb into a car on its own… What are the biggest tips for parents and caregivers?

Rollins: This is not something that’s happening to bad, neglectful abusive parents. It’s happening to loving, responsible, safety-focused, highly educated parents, and caregivers. The things we want people to do is follow our “look before you lock” safety checklist.

So the first thing is take a stuffed animal or some type of reminder item that lives in your car. Keep it in the backseat and anytime you buckle your child into the car seat, you bring that reminder item up to the front seat as a visual cue that your child is with you. I know that sounds silly, but if you look at hot car deaths, historically, they were virtually non-existent when children were riding in the front seat, because when something is right next to you, you can’t forget it.

Brennes: I was shocked to see how many of the children who were killed in a hot car had gotten into the car on their own.

Rollins: Yeah, that’s about 25%, or 1/4 of hot car deaths happen when child gets in on their own. And it’s important for families to know that about 68% of those little ones are little boys.

Brennes: Should there be some sort of mandatory technology in all new cars to help with this kind of situation?

Rollins: Currently there is no safety standard for hot car technology, [but] we did get a law passed in 2021 that will require one. That rule, or safety standard, is due to be issued in November of this year. We we want this occupant detection system to be there. But it is not a replacement for you know, taking safeguards and making sure technology does malfunction.

Rollins recommended the evenflo SensorSafe device that connects to Bluetooth on your phone and alerts you if the device is still closed on a car seat if you’ve walked away.