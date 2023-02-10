HORESHOE BAY, Texas (KXAN) — Two Horseshoe Bay police officers shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call last Friday say they’re thankful to be home safe.

Officer Andrew Kos and Officer Gerry Guadiana were shot through a window while trying to contact occupants inside a home on the 2200 block of Doe Street.

After taking cover, the officers were able to talk with the man and woman inside and get them to exit the home without incident.

The man was taken into police custody and remains in the Burnet County Jail on multiple felony offenses.

“It’s a nightmare to have to shoot somebody. And so we were hoping we don’t have to luckily, we got we got out of there without having to,” Kos said.

Officer Kos was hit with shotgun pellets in his arms, neck, legs, and stomach. One of which is still embedded in his left bicep.

Officer Guadiana was hit with a stray pellet in the face. He said that injury has since healed and credits a wooden beam for deflecting the shotgun blast away from his face.

Both officers returned to work Tuesday. Their fellow officer that responded to the call also returned to light duty this week after injuring his ankle.

Both officers said maintaining their composure in the face of a fatal threat relied on trusting their police training and their partners.

“I’m glad that we were all so in tune with each other that night. Not all calls like that end favorably,” said Guadiana.