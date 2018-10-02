Horse gallops into cafe after running away from its stable

PARIS (KXAN) — A young horse escaped her racing stable near Paris, and ran for the nearest café, where customers scrambled for safety as she pranced through the premises.

A security camera captured how the horse ran from one end to the other end of the bar before making a U-turn and strutting back, bucking its legs into the air and bumping into the bar tables and chairs, before leaving.

Stephane Jasmine, the bar owner, said no one was hurt in the incident, though he was stunned at what happened.

There were just seven customers at the moment the horse entered.

Things could have been a lot more serious had the animal come in five minutes earlier because a large number of people had just left to catch a morning train.

Jockey Jean-Marie Beguine said he lost hold of the horse, who had what he called a “runaway penchant.”

The animal tore off down the road and across a roundabout before stepping into the bar.