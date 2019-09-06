Honor Flight Austin sends 40 U.S. veterans to D.C. memorials Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Forty U.S. veterans from the Austin-area will be in the nation’s capital Friday for the first honor flight of fall 2019.

Honor Flight Austin will send off U.S. WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans to Washington D.C. for the organization’s 61st flight Friday morning.

The veterans, their guardians and airport staff will be a part of a procession led by TSA Honor Guard and Austin Police Department Bag Pipes at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It will start from a security checkpoint leading to their gate.

In Washington, D.C., the veterans will experience memorials built in their honor. The visit is meant to be a moment of reflection for the group.

HFA will depart ABIA shortly after noon Friday. The group will return Saturday, Sept. 7.

Honor Flight trips are of no cost to the veterans because of donations. Visit www.honorflightaustin.org to support the non-profit organization and learn more.

HFA serves veterans in these Texas counties: