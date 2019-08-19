Homeowners ask for changes at dangerous intersection where Cedric Benson died

AUSTIN (KXAN) — FM 2222 is one of Austin’s most scenic roads. It’s hilly with tree’s lining the roadway, but drivers say it’s also dangerous — especially the intersection right at Mount Bonnell Road.

“Coming down the hill, it’s a blind valley,” said Duncan Cameron. “You’ve got maybe a couple of seconds before you’ll see someone coming all the way across. It’s just by luck that you don’t hit something.”

Cameron knows Cedric Benson. He came Sunday afternoon to the intersection to see for himself where his friend died.

“It’s really a shame that Cedric had to die here because it’s not necessary,” Cameron said.

Police say a minivan was trying to make a left turn onto FM 2222 when it crashed with Benson’s motorcycle. Investigators say speed and visibility might have been factors, but they’re still looking into what happened.

“We’ve lived in the house for almost 20 years. We never take a left out of the intersection. We always tell friends that come over ‘go out to the light at Mesa don’t take a left here it’s too dangerous,” explained homeowner Josh Bohls, who was the first on the scene Saturday night.

He heard the crash from his backyard and started smelling something like fuel burning. He along with other neighbors say there should be “no left turn” signs or a signal or the intersection should be closed off.

KXAN crews reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation and wanted to see if there was anything in the works to make the intersection safer, but have not heard anything back yet.

“Something needs to happen here because we don’t want another person to die like Cedric,” said Cameron while paying his respects.