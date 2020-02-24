Homeless camping in Austin could go before voters in November

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A coalition of organizations wants to bring back Austin’s homeless camping ban, and will seek a ballot initiative.

A group represented by the nonprofit Save Austin Now, the Austin Police Association and SafeHorns will seek to get 20,000 signatures to put the issue before voters in November.

“We do feel confident that if we get it on the ballot it will pass,” said Matt Mackowiak, co-founder of Save Austin Now.

The group is citing public safety and a recent increase in violent crime.

The coalition wants to restore the camping ban citywide, restore the sit and lie ordinance to downtown and extend it to the UT campus and surrounding areas. Such a ballot ordinance would also ban panhandling from the hours of 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

“This is not a partisan issue,” said Mackowiak. “Everyone wants a safe neighborhood.

