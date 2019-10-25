‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel is in the works

(KXAN) — Those dastardly witches the Sanderson Sisters could be coming back, again. CNN reports that a sequel to the Halloween romp “Hocus Pocus” is in the works.

The entertainment website Collider announced that Hocus Pocus 2 is in the early development stages at Disney to air on the new streaming service Disney+.

The new script was penned by television writer and producer Jen D’Angelo. The cult classic movie follows a trio of 17th-century witches who terrorize modern day Salem, Massachusetts. It starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the spooky sorceresses.

From left to right, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker. (From the original “Hocus Pocus” trailer.)

No details have been released on the plot of the new movie or whether or not the original cast would be returning.